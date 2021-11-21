Tennis legend Roger Federer has revealed that he is able to drive his car again, suggesting his injured knee is on the road to recovery.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had knee surgery after being beaten by Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon 2021, losing in straight sets to crash out in the quarter-finals.

The operation was to repair a meniscus in his right knee, but the surgeon also took the opportunity to treat some damaged cartilage, making the recovery process more delicate and requiring Federer to keep all his weight off his right leg for a significant period of time.

But comments made by Federer in an interview, in which he also discussed missing Chinese player Peng Shuai , hinted at the Swiss player's recovery and his plans for his career following tennis.

Federer said: "I'm disappointed but I don't want to rush the times.

"Going back to the courts at the age of 40-41-42... It doesn't change much, the important thing is to go back.

I am a happy father, I am appreciating the fact that I can drive the car again.

"Who knows if I will be a commentator in the future, now I work to return to play and comment on the games from the pitch ... "

Federer is keen to return to the court, but admitted that it is too early to tell if he will play at next year's Wimbledon.

He said: "I felt that the US Open was also very fast, I miss matches. I had a great career and I'm not complaining, but it would have been nice to be in Turin, it's a shame.

"Wimbledon? Looking at the calendar today, it is very complicated. There is a small chance but I don't want to be too loaded with expectations.

"If I am there, it will be for fun. In April or May I will give updates if I will be there or not, now it is too early to tell."

