Tennis

'I need to figure out my next move' - Serena Williams admits uncertainty about Tokyo Olympic games

Former Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams has admitted that she is yet to decide whether or not she will play in the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games. Williams said that it wouldn't be possible for her to be away from her daughter. The Olympic Games are live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:00:41, 44 minutes ago