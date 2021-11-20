WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon says he remains concerned for the safety of Peng Shuai after Chinese state media released a video on Saturday purportedly showing Peng at dinner.
Earlier in November, Peng accused a former Chinese Communist party vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, of alleged sexual coercion three years ago.
Ad
Her Weibo social media account has since been disabled and she has not been seen in public since. That has prompted concern around the world, including from professional tennis players, about her safety and whereabouts.
Tennis
‘I hope she is safe’ – Federer addresses Peng disappearance
- Serena addresses Peng disappearance: 'This must be investigated and we must not stay silent'
- Osaka 'in shock' at Peng Shuai disappearance after sexual allegations
- WTA seeks transparent investigation into Peng allegations against Chinese leader
Chinese state media released a video on Saturday purportedly showing Peng at dinner. The validity of which has been widely questioned.
WTA chairman and CEO Simon released a statement stating the video was insufficient.
“I am glad to see the videos released by China state-run media that appear to show Peng Shuai at a restaurant in Beijing.
“While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference.
“This video alone is insufficient. As I have stated from the beginning, I remain concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault is being censored and swept under the rug.
“I have been clear about what needs to happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads.”
Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are among the tennis stars to speak out over Peng’s apparent disappearance, and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said they are “very concerned” about the situation.
Tennis
WTA chairman 'has a hard time believing' Peng Shuai wrote email claiming she is safe
Tennis
Osaka 'in shock' at Peng Shuai disappearance after sexual allegations
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad