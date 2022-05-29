Naomi Osaka was at the Barclays Center amid reports of an active shooter.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported gunshots inside the Barclays Center, which led to a rush for the exits.

However, it would later be reported by ESPN's Mike Coppinger that, according to a security supervisor from the Barclays Center, there was a person in the main plaza with a gun rather than inside, leading to people attempting to re-enter the arena.

Initial reports said there were a dozen injuries due to the incident.

The New York Post would later report that the NYPD denied any shots were fired.

Naomi Osaka was at the event, and said on social media that she was petrified.

“I was just in the Barclays Center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so f****** petrified man,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this, we made it out ok.”

