Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the German Open due to an issue with her shoulder.

On her personal Twitter account, Swiatek announced that she would not be able to compete in Berlin.

Ad

“Due to a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder, unfortunately I need to withdraw from the bett1open in Berlin,” she said.

Roland-Garros 'Our situations are different' - Murray on Nadal playing through pain to win French Open 2 HOURS AGO

“I'm sorry I will not be able to play there. I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon.”

The German Open was one of the oldest WTA tournaments until it stopped in 2008.

It was set to return in 2020, but due to the pandemic, its return to the WTA calendar was pushed back in 2021, with Liudmila Samsonova winning the singles event.

The competition in Berlin is often used as a warm-up for Wimbledon, with both events being played on grass. The Polish star is just off the back of winning the 2022 French Open title.

She finished the tournament with a 35-match winning streak, which matches the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 20005.

The victory also saw her become only the 10th woman to win more than one Roland Garros singles title in the Open era, following her shock victory in 2020 as an unseeded teenager.

After her victory against Coco Gauff in the final , Eurosport experts Tim Henman and Chris Evert were full of praise for the Polish player.

"You look at what she is doing for the women’s game right now and she’s dominating. She’s played absolutely brilliantly for the whole fortnight, and she’s a really worthy champion,” said Henman.

Evert added: "At the end of the day, Iga was the one who opened up the court better, she was the one that had less unforced errors, she was all business, very, very focused and she was the one that dominated every single point from the first shot on.”

"I just think that’s experience, she had a game plan going out there, she talked to her coach I’m sure, talking about being proactive, being aggressive from the first shot, do not let Coco be letting run you around the court because that’s where she is at her best.

"I’m sure she talked to her performance psychologist, Daria – Daria probably said keep your head down, focus and compartmentalise everything. But she was a machine out there, she knew what she had to do.

"She [Swiatek] is not thinking ahead, I don’t think she’s thinking I can win this tournament 14 times. We all talk about being in the moment, she knows in her mind that her journey is that she wants to be fit, she wants to be hungry, she wants to play good tennis for another 15-20 years and win a lot of Grand Slams. That’s in the long-term.

"In the short-term, as she celebrates, she is going to be thinking about Wimbledon. It’s only three weeks away, I hope she takes a week off and does nothing to get the body fresh and then gets onto the grass. She doesn’t think too far ahead, I don’t think."

ATP Stuttgart 'His game is absolutely there' - Tsitsipas says Murray is 'one of the best' ahead of clash 4 HOURS AGO