Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text coverage of all the action at Indian Wells with Andy Murry facing rising star Carlos Alcaraz in one of the main headlines of the day's play.

Emma Raducanu issues plea for experienced mentors following defeat

Emma Raducanu has issued a candid plea for experienced mentors to contact her following her tame defeat at the Indian Wells Open on Friday.

The 18-year-old split with Andrew Richardson, the coach who guided her to US Open success, four weeks ago, leaving her with no more than a skeleton crew to travel to the Californian desert with co-agent Chris Helliar, hitting partner Raymond Sarmiento (who lives locally in Los Angeles) and Jeremy Bates.

Had Raducanu reached her putative meeting with 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the next round, she would have had no coach with her at all on courtside; Bates, a former British No 1, was always going to leave the tournament this weekend because of prior commitments with the British No 5 Katie Boulter.

Indian Wells Indian Wells order of play - Murray to face teen he is tipping to be No.1 11 HOURS AGO