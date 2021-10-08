Former world number one Sir Andy Murray has confirmed the safe return of his wedding ring having originally lost it while playing at Indian Wells.

The Brit will be competing at the prestigious tournament, often billed as the 'fifth Grand Slam', for the first time since 2017 - but he had endured a shocking start to the event after his wedding ring went missing.

Murray, 34, posted initially on Thursday to say that he had lost the ring after leaving his shoes under his car overnight.

The three-time Grand Slam winner said on an Instagram post that he had left his shoes out to try to dry them out after a practice session. The Scot usually weaves his ring into his shoes while he is playing, but forgot to remove it and, thus, with the shoes taken during the night, so too was the ring.

But in an Instagram post 15 hours later Murray revealed that the shoes had been recovered and the ring was still there.

“I had to make a few calls today and chat to the security at the hotel,” he said. “A little update for everyone: Would you believe it? The shoes are back, the wedding ring is back and I’m back in the good books. Let’s go!”

Murray will face Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Saturday morning in his first match since losing to Casper Ruud in San Diego last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Murray had spoken of his delight at appearing at Indian Wells, but admitted to slight disappointment at the absences of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously with everyone getting older, there's going to be times where those guys are missing, missing events," Murray said. "I've obviously had my fair share of misses the last few years, like we were saying, [it's been] four years since I've last been here.

"It's unfortunate with Rafa (Nadal) and Roger (Federer) being injured, and I think Novak (Djokovic), probably rightfully, is taking a break after the run that he's had this year and just missing out at the US Open.

"But I'm happy myself to be here. It's a shame for the tournament that they're not here. Certainly a couple of years ago, I wouldn't have expected to be the only one playing.

"Obviously here in the desert, the very sort of light air, thin air, the ball travels very quickly through there and also the balls were very light as well," Murray explained.

"That's a bit different this year, which is good. The balls are pretty, pretty heavy and are travelling through the air a little bit slower, so they're easier to control. I wish it had been like that in previous years, but conditions this year are a little bit more to how I like them.

"But yeah, traditionally when I've been playing here, this has been the tournament that I struggle with because of the conditions."

