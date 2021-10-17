The 26-year-old Brit is now 11th in the ATP race to Turin and could move to within 125 points of Hubert Hurkacz if he beats world number 36 Nikoloz Basilashvili in Sunday´s final.

And when asked whether the finals were on his mind, Norrie said: ¨Yes, that’s on the cards (the ATP World Tour finals) which is really special and it’s just really cool to be in the conversation this late in the year for Turin.

Hopefully I'll be the same level (on Sunday) and can rest up and enjoy the win."

Norrie has now tied world number one Novak Djokovic for most ATP Finals reached this year. He finished runner-up at Queen´s Club and runner-up at three ATP 250 events, winning just one (Los Cabos).

But the ATP Masters 1000 final at Indian Wells is by far his biggest to date.

And Norrie made short work of former world number three Dmitrov, winning in straight sets.

"The match against Diego (Schwartzman) gave me a lot of confidence," said Norrie.

"I felt really good and really comfortable coming out today. I was really physical and got a lot of balls into the court and dictated with my forehand into the backhand side."

"I was penning him (Dimitrov) there and staying patient to use the forehand up the line. He made it difficult in the second set, slicing a lot and making it tough for me and taking my legs away a bit too, but I managed to serve well in those games and he got frustrated a little bit. I think I had a really good game-plan today."

Norrie will replace Dan Evans as British number one once the rankings are refreshed at the end of the week.

And even if he wins at Indian Wells, he will still have work to do to edge into the top ten for the ATP Finals.

But all that stands between Norrie and his biggest title to date is Georgian 29-year-old Nikoloz Basilashvili.

"He´s an incredibly tough players, especially when he´s confident,¨ said Norrie of Basilashvili.

"He hits the ball big off both sides. He moves well. He´s a great athlete. When he´s confident, he can beat anyone. He´s super dangerous."

But Norrie is full of confidence himself after flying up the rankings this year before reaching Sunday´s final.

"I´ve become more and more confident at Indian Wells," he added.

It´s the biggest win of my career for sure."

