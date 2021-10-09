It's finally time! British duo Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray headline the night action at Indian Wells and the excitement is palpable.

Emma Raducanu v Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Andy Murray v Adrian Mannarino

The US Open champion Raducanu will be the star of the show with all eyes on her to see if she can continue the incredible form that inspired her to her remarkable triumph at Flushing Meadows.

"I'm ready for the next challenge," Raducanu said in her pre-tournament interview. "I had such a great time in New York and an amazing experience.

"It started to sink in gradually, but I think I still will need time for it to fully sink in. But yeah, it's a great place here and I can't wait to get started.

"I think the form that I had in New York was a gradual build up of so many weeks of tennis, and I think that definitely helped that playing a lot of matches. But yeah, we'll see what the future holds."

As for Murray, he is appearing as a wildcard having last participated at Indian Wells when he was the world No. 1 back in 2017.

Indian Wells is one of only two Masters events that the world No. 121 has not previously won, and he has been handed a brutal draw. The 34-year-old will open his tournament against Adrian Mannarino of France, but could then meet Spain's rising star Carlos Alcaraz in the second round and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev after that.

Murray, who received a wildcard into the ATP Masters 1000 event, also has Italian stars Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner in his quarter of the draw, but that has not diminished his dreams of having a positive run in the Californian desert.

"Obviously here in the desert, the very sort of light air, thin air, the ball travels very quickly through there and also the balls were very light as well," Murray explained.

"That's a bit different this year, which is good. The balls are pretty, pretty heavy and are travelling through the air a little bit slower, so they're easier to control. I wish it had been like that in previous years, but conditions this year are a little bit more to how I like them.

"But yeah, traditionally when I've been playing here, this has been the tournament that I struggle with because of the conditions."

