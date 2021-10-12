Context
Andy Murray faces third seed Alexander Zverev in the standout match of Day 7 at Indian Wells. The three-time Grand Slam champion will be looking to back up his impressive win over Carlos Alcaraz with victory over Zverev. Murray has won both their previous matches, last year at the Western & Southern Open and at the 2016 Australian Open.
Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on 25th seed Fabio Fognini while fifth seed Matteo Berrettini faces American Taylor Fritz. On the women's side of the draw, second seed Iga Swiatek will be looking to continue her strong start against 24th seed Jelena Ostapenko, third seed Barbora Krejcikova meets 21st seed Paulo Badosa, and fourth seed Elina Svitolina takes on 19th seed Jessica Pegula. US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez is also in action against Shelby Rogers.
Pliskova beaten by lucky loser Haddad Maia, Andreescu also out
Brit watch
Murray is the only Brit in action on Tuesday and one of only two left in the tournament.
Dan Evans was beaten by Diego Schwartzman and Joe Salisbury lost in the men's doubles. Cameron Norrie made the last 16 with victory over Roberto Bautista Agut.
Match of the day
There are a few intriguing women's matches, but Murray v Zverev is the one to watch.
Murray looked good in his win over Alcaraz while Zverev was pushed to three sets by American Jenson Brooksby. It will be their first meeting in over a year and Murray has been outspoken about the ATP dragging its heels in investigating the domestic abuse allegations against Zverev.
“I wouldn’t say we are best friends," Murray said ahead of the match. "We don’t really chat a whole lot."
Order of play
Stadium 1 - all courts from 19:00 UK time
- Jessica Pegula v Elina Svitolina
- Shelby Rogers v Leylah Fernandez
- Andy Murray v Alexander Zverev
- Angelique Kerber v Ajla Tomljanovic
- Fabio Fognini v Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stadium 2
- Matteo Berrettini v Taylor Fritz
- Karen Khachanov v Pablo Carreno Busta
- Barbora Krejcikova v Paulo Badosa
- Gael Monfils v Kevin Anderson
- Ons Jabeur v Anna Kalinskaya
Stadium 3
- Jelana Ostapenko v Iga Swiatek
- Albert Ramos-Vinolas v Nikoloz Basilashvili
- Victoria Azarenka v Aliaksandra Sasnovich
- Leylah Ferandez & Coco Gauff v Su-Wei Hsieh & Elise Mertens
- Cristian Garin v Alex de Minaur
Stadium 4
- Makoto Ninomiya & Sabrina Santamaria v Shuko Aoyama & Ena Shibahara
- Wesley Koolhof & Jean-Julien Roger v John Peers & Filip Polasek
- Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic v Marcelo Arevalo & Matwe Middelkoop
- Beatriz Haddad Maia v Anett Kontaveit
Stadium 6
- Barbora Krejcikova & Katerina Siniakova v Lyudmyla Kichenok & Jelena Ostapenko
