Context

Andy Murray faces third seed Alexander Zverev in the standout match of Day 7 at Indian Wells. The three-time Grand Slam champion will be looking to back up his impressive win over Carlos Alcaraz with victory over Zverev. Murray has won both their previous matches, last year at the Western & Southern Open and at the 2016 Australian Open.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on 25th seed Fabio Fognini while fifth seed Matteo Berrettini faces American Taylor Fritz. On the women's side of the draw, second seed Iga Swiatek will be looking to continue her strong start against 24th seed Jelena Ostapenko, third seed Barbora Krejcikova meets 21st seed Paulo Badosa, and fourth seed Elina Svitolina takes on 19th seed Jessica Pegula. US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez is also in action against Shelby Rogers.

WTA Indian Wells Pliskova beaten by lucky loser Haddad Maia, Andreescu also out 2 HOURS AGO

Brit watch

Murray is the only Brit in action on Tuesday and one of only two left in the tournament.

Match of the day

There are a few intriguing women's matches, but Murray v Zverev is the one to watch.

Murray looked good in his win over Alcaraz while Zverev was pushed to three sets by American Jenson Brooksby. It will be their first meeting in over a year and Murray has been outspoken about the ATP dragging its heels in investigating the domestic abuse allegations against Zverev.

“I wouldn’t say we are best friends," Murray said ahead of the match. "We don’t really chat a whole lot."

Order of play

Stadium 1 - all courts from 19:00 UK time

Jessica Pegula v Elina Svitolina

Shelby Rogers v Leylah Fernandez

Andy Murray v Alexander Zverev

Angelique Kerber v Ajla Tomljanovic

Fabio Fognini v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stadium 2

Matteo Berrettini v Taylor Fritz

Karen Khachanov v Pablo Carreno Busta

Barbora Krejcikova v Paulo Badosa

Gael Monfils v Kevin Anderson

Ons Jabeur v Anna Kalinskaya

Stadium 3

Jelana Ostapenko v Iga Swiatek

Albert Ramos-Vinolas v Nikoloz Basilashvili

Victoria Azarenka v Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Leylah Ferandez & Coco Gauff v Su-Wei Hsieh & Elise Mertens

Cristian Garin v Alex de Minaur

Stadium 4

Makoto Ninomiya & Sabrina Santamaria v Shuko Aoyama & Ena Shibahara

Wesley Koolhof & Jean-Julien Roger v John Peers & Filip Polasek

Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic v Marcelo Arevalo & Matwe Middelkoop

Beatriz Haddad Maia v Anett Kontaveit

Stadium 6

Barbora Krejcikova & Katerina Siniakova v Lyudmyla Kichenok & Jelena Ostapenko

ATP Indian Wells Norrie battles past Bautista Agut to set up Paul clash 2 HOURS AGO