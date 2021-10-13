Context

Cam Norrie will look to keep British hopes alive at Indian Wells as he takes on Tommy Paul in his last 16 clash. Elsewhere top seed Daniil Medvedev goes toe-to-toe with Grigor Dimitrov, while Alexander Zverev faces Gael Monfils.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is also in action as he faces Australian Alex de Minaur.

ATP Indian Wells Murray after Zverev loss: I don’t deserve Davis Cup spot 2 HOURS AGO

Brit watch

Norrie is the last man standing as far as British interest at Indian Wells is concerned after Andy Murray's defeat to Alexander Zverev.

British No. 2 Norrie will have an eye on a place in the last eight but will have to overcome the challenge of American Tommy Paul.

Match of the day

The top seed and reigning US Open champion Medvedev will look to continue his fine form in 2021 by adding the Indian Wells title to his list of honours.

Standing in his way is Bulgarian Dimitrov who has reached the last 16 of this event for the first time in his career as he looks to climb back up the rankings.

The two faced off as recently as August when the Russian won in straight sets at the Cincinnati masters, so Dimitrov will certainly be looking to avenge that loss here.

Order of play

Stadium 1 - all courts from 19:00 UK time

Diego Schwartzman v Casper Ruud

Daniil Medvedev v Grigor Dimitrov

TBD v Jessica Pegula

TBD v Jelena Ostapenko

Gael Monfils v Alexander Zverev

Stadium 2

Aslan Karatsev v Hubert Hurkacz

Tommy Paul v Cameron Norrie

Taylor Fritz v Jannik Sinner

Alex de Minaur v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic v John Peers / Filip Polasek

Stadium 3

Veronika Kudermetova / Elena Rybakina v Marie Bouzkova / Lucie Hradecka

Nikoloz Basilashvili v Karen Khachanov

Kevin Krawietz / Horia Tecau v Tim Puetz / Michael Venus

ATP Indian Wells Zverev edges to victory against a battling Murray 10 HOURS AGO