The order of play for Saturday, October 9 at Indian Wells, the prestigious event often billed as the 'fifth Grand Slam', sees US Open men's champion Daniil Medvedev headlining Day 6 when he takes on American Mackenzie McDonald in the late session. The Russian is followed in Stadium 1 by Canada's Bianca Andreescu who takes on the USA's Alison Riske.

Brit watch

Number 21 seed Cameron Norrie will aim to continue his fine 2021 form when he locks horns with American Tennys Sandgren. The 26-year-old is currently in 14th place in the race to Turin and will be hoping to bolster his bid to make the men's season finale with a good run in the desert. The British No.2 reached his fifth ATP Tour final in San Diego last week and has lofty ambitions of taking his game to another level in the months and years ahead.

Speaking on the eve of his clash with Sandgren, he said:

Being British number one is not the goal. I am more focussed on getting to number one in the world. That is my dream. Of course I would love to play a Wimbledon final, but I just want to get that number one spot. I believe I can do it, there are areas of my game I would like to improve."

Match of the day

Meanwhile, current British No.1 Dan Evans meets Japan's Kei Nishikori in what is an eye-catching round two affair.

Nishikori leads the match-up 3-1 and has triumphed in their last three encounters, including a 6-3 6-4 victory at Indian Wells back in 2017. It's also worth keeping tabs on Cori Gauff's showdown with Caroline Garcia and the all-American match between Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda.

US Open champion Medvedev confident ahead of Indian Wells

Order of play

Stadium 1 - all courts from 19:00 UK time

Taro Daniel vReilly Opelka

Sebastian Korda v Frances Tiafoe

Caroline Garcia v Cori Gauff

Daniil Medvedev v Mackenzie McDonald

Alison Riske v Bianca Andreescu

Stadium 2

Ajla Tomljanovic v Garbiñe Muguruza

Karolina Pliskova v Magdalena Frech

Denis Shapovalov v Vasek Pospisil

Viktorija Golubic v Maria Sakkari

Andrey Rublev v Carlos Taberner

Stadium 3

Diego Schwartzman v Maxime Cressy

Roberto Carballes Baena v Casper Ruud

Grigor Dimitrov v Daniel Altmaier

Angelique Kerber v Katerina Siniakova

Stadium 4

Ons Jabeur v Anastasija Sevastova

Amanda Anisimova v Camila Giorgi

Barbora Krejcikova v Zarina Diyas

Tommy Paul v Dusan Lajovic

Marcos Giron v Filip Krajinovic

Stadium 5

Kei Nishikori v Daniel Evans

Cameron Norrie v Tennys Sandgren

Salvatore Caruso v Aslan Karatsev

Stadium 6

Sara Sorribes Tormo v Anna Kalinskaya

Anett Kontaveit v Martina Trevisan

Paula Badosa v Dayana Yastremska

Lauren Davis v Danielle Collins

Astra Sharma v Daria Kasatkina

Stadium 7

Alexei Popyrin v Hubert Hurkacz

Guido Pella v Roberto Bautista Agut

Lloyd Harris v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Stadium 8

Tamara Zidansek v Ana Konjuh

Stadium 9

Mayar Sherif v Beatriz Haddad Maia

