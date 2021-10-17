AZARENKA 6-7 2-0 BADOSA

Azarenka consolidates from deuce via a delightful drop shot. She’s definitely upped the ante since the blow of losing that tie break.

BREAK! – AZARENKA 6-7 1-0 BADOSA

Indian Wells Norrie has sights on ATP Finals after 'biggest win' at Indian Wells 12 HOURS AGO

That’s how champions respond! Vika continually punches the air with her fist to pump herself up and is soon bellowing with delight as a stonking backhand up the line earns her an instant break at the start of Set 2.

SET! – AZARENKA 6-7 BADOSA

Badosa moves to within a set of the biggest title of her career. The No.21 seed almost throws away a 4-0 lead but manages to keep Azarenka at bay from 5-5, outlasting the two-time champion in what proved to be an epic final point to take the TB 7-5.

BREAK! – AZARENKA 6-6 BADOSA

Wow! That is incredible defence from the two-time champion. She’s staring down the barrel at 30-30 with the point very much on Badosa’s racket. Somehow the Belarusian scraps her way out of danger to snatch a break point before ore scrambling sees her force a tie break!

BREAK! – AZARENKA 5-6 BADOSA

Azarenka comes under intense pressure but can’t fire her way out of trouble this time. She slams a make-able forehand wide to cough up a third break point of the game and then hooks another one into the tramlines. Badosa will now serve for the set.

AZARENKA 5-5 BADOSA

Frustration for the two-time major winner. She has a big chance at 15-30 but fires three avoidable unforced errors in a row to allow Paula to keep the set alive.

AZARENKA 5-4 BADOSA

Clutch tennis once more! Azarenka almost comes unstuck when she lobs long after sublime defence from Badosa. It chalks up a break point for the Spaniard, but she cannot convert as the Belarusian finds a way through from deuce to apply some serious scoreboard pressure.

BREAK! – AZARENKA 4-4 BADOSA

The two-time champions bites right back! There’s plenty of fist-pumping as she notches up two more break points. This time she converts with a wonderful crosscourt return and we are all square once again.

BREAK! – AZARENKA 3-4 BADOSA

The Spaniard finds some big serves to hold to 30 before turning up the heat on Vika. Two break points come along once again but this time she makes it count with a rasping return on the first attempt. The 23-year-old strikes first blood in the final!

AZARENKA 3-2 BADOSA

That’s a fine hold. A scorching crosscourt backhand puts Azarenka in the ascendancy and she finishes off a solid game to 15 with an ace down the T.

AZARENKA 2-2 BADOSA

Clutch! Badosa scrambles back from 15-40 to dig her way out of trouble once more. Her precision power in the baseline exchanges proves too good to leave Vika frustrated once more.

AZARENKA 2-1 BADOSA

‘You like playing clutch under pressure? I can do it too,” says Azarenka as her second service game is almost a replica of Badosa’s opener. The Belarusian survives three break points before edging out the hold from deuce after another lengthy exchange. We could be here some time if these two keep this up.

AZARENKA 1-1 BADOSA

Talk about resistance. Badosa shows real grit and determination to repel Azarenka’s early examination of her serve in a nine-minute epic. It takes five deuces and she staves off three break points but the Spaniard eventually comes through to level.

AZARENKA 1-0 BADOSA

That’s a tidy service game to get things underway from Vika. She volleys long on the opening point but lands a flurry of first serves to maraud through the next four and get on the board.

Welcome, welcome

Welcome to our live updates of both the ATP and WTA finals from the 2021 Indian Wells Masters in California.

There will be a new British No 1 next week after Cameron Norrie's incredible run at the tournament in what continues to be an astonishing year for the journeyman, who has again surprised everyone with his electric form.

He is currently in 12th place in the standings, 765 points behind Hubert Hurkacz, who currently holds the last qualifying spot. But if Norrie wins the title he will only be 125 points behind Hurkacz.

But before that, the resurgent Victoria Azarenka will be facing off against Paula Badosa in the WTA final - who are you backing to win each showpiece?

Norrie's incredible year

Norrie dominates Dimitrov 6-2 6-4 to reach Indian Wells Open final

Asked about overtaking Dan Evans to become British No 1, Norrie said: “It was never really a goal of mine, but it’s definitely a great bonus to be British No 1.

“I want to keep pushing. I think I’ve got a lot of things to improve on, but I think it’s one of those things you’ve got to enjoy.

“Yeah, it’s nice to show some of the hard work from Facu [coach Facundo Lugones] and I that have been putting in over the last kind of five years after college. It’s showing, and it’s been a lot of fun.

“I’m just really pleased to be playing my best level at these bigger events. I’m just enjoying the process and enjoying playing the bigger matches. There is always going to be a bigger match and a bigger opportunity. I was just happy with how I handled myself in terms of the situation.”

ATP Indian Wells Norrie dismantles Dimitrov to reach first Masters final A DAY AGO