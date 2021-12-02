The International Olympic Committee has said it has again spoken with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

The Women's Tennis Association this week suspended all tennis tournaments in China due to its ongoing concerns regarding the safety of the player.

A statement from the IOC now says that the organisation shares the "same concern" about Peng's well-being and that they have "agreed on a personal meeting in January" after another video call.

"We share the same concern as many other people and organisations about the well-being and safety of Peng Shuai," an IOC statement read.

"This is why, just yesterday, an IOC team held another video call with her. We have offered her wide-ranging support, will stay in regular touch with her and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January.

"There are different ways to achieve her well-being and safety. We have taken a very human and person-centred approach to her situation. Since she is a three-time Olympian, the IOC is addressing these concerns directly with Chinese sports organisations.

"We are using 'quiet diplomacy' which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organisations, is indicated to be the most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters."

Djokovic: 'It's shocking that Peng is missing'

In a swiftly-deleted post on Chinese social media site Weibo made on November 2, Peng alleged that Zhang had sexually assaulted her 10 years ago.

Peng was reportedly not seen publicly for two weeks.

China typically hosts several WTA Tour events and the end-of-season finals are contracted to be held in the city of Shenzen until 2030, though the event was moved to Mexico this year due to the coronavirus.

