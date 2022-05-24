Eurosport expert Tim Henman has urged "icons of our sport" Roger Federer and Serena Williams to go out "on a big, big stage".

Neither Federer nor Serena were able to make it into the main draw at Roland-Garros this year due to injuries and both appear likely to bow out from the sport in the next few years.

Henman has expressed his hope that the pair can have fitting farewells from the sport when they do decide to eventually retire and that they will come on stages deserving of their illustrious careers.

"I think it would be amazing if they can get back on the court and on a big, big stage; maybe at a Grand Slam," Henman told Eurosport at the French Open.

"I think that is what their careers have been about. They are icons of our sport; they have won so many major titles.

"So to see them back at a Grand Slam would be amazing, but it is not easy to plan. As you say, they’re not getting any younger and hopefully, the opportunity will be there for them and for us as fans.

"I think it is very unlikely that Federer will be at Wimbledon this year. I think from what everyone is hearing that the Laver Cup will be in London, which is exciting and probably the Swiss indoors, which is in Basel.

"Beyond that, hopefully, that is a stepping stone to playing more in 2023 for Federer. I think [we’ll see him]; he’s very close to the end of his career, but hopefully he can be out there competing in some of the biggest and best tournaments."

Fellow Eurosport analyst Barbara Schett added: "The big question is how long do Roger Federer and Serena Williams have left on the tour?

"They are both 40 years of age; the last time they both played was at Wimbledon… they are running out of time.

"I’ve asked myself and I’ve asked [Tim] whether we will see them back. I think there is a chance maybe at Wimbledon.

"But at the end of the day, I think that their careers are definitely coming to an end. Even if they lose all their ATP and WTA points, they will get wildcards for sure.

"So how will Serena and Roger celebrate their farewell? I’m not sure if they are ever going to play again; that’s the thing. Or maybe they are just going to announce it.

"I don’t think Roger Federer is going to make a big fuss about his retirement. Maybe Serena, knowing her... she probably wants to have a big party. Ideally, as fans and former colleagues, we would love to see them playing a tournament and announce their retirements and have a proper farewell.

"But I don’t know, it is only for them to decide. One thing is for sure: we hope to see them back on the court any time soon."

