Andy Murray has been confirmed as the eighth and final player for the 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship that runs from December 16-18.

Murray, who won the event in 2009 and 2015, joins Emma Raducanu, Belinda Bencic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Denis Shapovalov, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev in the final line-up for the event.

“I’ve got many happy memories of Abu Dhabi and I’m looking forward to returning.” said Murray.

With Emma (Raducanu) also playing on day one, we will be flying the flag for British tennis and looking to put on a strong display.

Murray will face Dominic Thiem on December 16, with the winner set to take on Nadal in the semi-final. On the other side of the draw, Andrey Rublev will face the winner of Denis Shapovalov and Casper Ruud. US Open winner Emma Raducanu will play Belinda Bencic, also on December 16, 20:00 local time.

“I’ve never been to Abu Dhabi and can’t wait to go and play in the championship,” she said.

I know the UAE is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the beginning of December, so I’m sure it’s going to be amazing there and I’m excited to experience everything the country has to offer both at the event and culturally.

Raducanu is likely to head from Abu Dhabi to Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam of 2022, which starts on January 17. Prior to competing in Abu Dhabi, Raducanu is playing another exhibition event at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 28.

