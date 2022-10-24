Jack Draper has overtaken Andy Murray in the ATP rankings to become the new British No. 3.

Draper - who is behind only world No. 13 Cameron Norrie and world No. 26 Dan Evans in the British rankings - achieved a career-high ranking when he rose to 45th in the world, leapfrogging former world No. 1 Murray, who dropped to No. 49.

Auger-Aliassime is also ahead of Fritz in the last qualifying spot for the ATP Finals.

Fritz, who hasn’t seen any on-court action since he was crowned champion at the Japan Open earlier in October, dropped to No. 10.

Carlos Alvaraz - who will face new British No. 3 Draper at the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Monday - remains world No. 1, closely followed by Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitispas, Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev.

There was progression just outside the top 10 for British No. 1 Norrie, who rose one place to No. 13, while Matteo Berrettini climbed two places to move into Norrie’s vacated 14th spot.

Slightly further down the pecking order, Denis Shapovalov has moved up to 19th and, despite not playing, Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios is back at No. 20.

Lorenzo Musetti is another player to reach a new career-best ranking as he climbed to No. 22 after his Naples Cup win, and Stockholm Open champion Holger Rune - who beat fifth-ranked Tsitispas in the final - is up to No. 24.

Zhang Zhizhen made history when he became the first Chinese player to break into the top 100.

The 26-year-old moved from No. 109 to No. 97 after his quarter-final showing in Naples last week.

The rankings will likely be changing again soon with plenty of opportunity for players to climb the leaderboard this week at two ATP 500 events – the Swiss Indoors in Basel and the Vienna Open in Austria.

