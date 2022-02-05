Former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro has announced he is set to retire from professional tennis.

The popular 22-year-old is currently in his native Argentina and set to compete in the Argentina Open.

However, speaking in a press conference ahead of the tournament, Del Porto revealed it would he his last as a professional.

"Before I start this conference I would like to send a message," he said. "I have spent a lot of time thinking and imagining about this day, and I think this is one of the most difficult messages I will ever deliver.

"I know that people are expecting me to return to tennis, but this may be more of a farewell than a return.

"I have strength to go forward but my knee is becoming a nightmare. I have been trying alternative treatments for a number of years, with different doctors and attempts to fix it.

"But I have still not found a solution. But I never imagined retiring from tennis without having the chance to say goodbye and I can't imagine a better tournament than Buenos Aires to do it.

"After these weeks we will see what happens with my future, but I am clear that I want to live like a person of 33 years and try to not have pain.

"It's a difficult decision, but I wanted to make it clear."

