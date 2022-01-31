Juan Martin del Potro will make his long-awaited comeback at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires in February.

The former world No 3, whose career has been blighted by numerous injuries and surgeries, has not played competitively since June 2019.

But he has been on the comeback trail after another knee surgery in 2021 and is now set to return to action in his home country of Argentina.

Del Porto has been given a wild card to the clay ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires which starts on February 7. He is also set to play the ATP 500 tournament in Rio de Janeiro on February 14 after getting a wild card.

Del Potro has been training in Argentina with fellow countryman and world No 14 Diego Schwartzman.

It was reported that his comeback was in doubt after he experienced pain while playing this month.

However, confirmation that he has received wild cards into two tournaments next month suggests he remains on track to return to the court.

Del Potro’s biggest achievement was winning the 2009 US Open, beating Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals and Roger Federer in the final.

He also made the US Open final in 2018, losing to Novak Djokovic, along with the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2009 and 2018.

