Hull tennis ace Paul Jubb is aiming to build momentum during the grass court season after bowing out to Otto Virtanen in the second round of the Surbiton Trophy.

JubbÂ -Â who is on the LTA's Pro Scholarship Programme, the highest level of support for players aged 16-24 - battled hard but fell 2-6 7-5 6-3 to the Finnish qualifier at the ATP Challenger Tour event.

And Jubb admitted afterwards that there is plenty that he wants to work on ahead of the British grass court summer.

"There's probably a lot to work on. I'm not feeling so good in my game. I think yesterday I managed the match very well, but I still wasn't really feeling it today," said the 22-year-old.

"He [Virtanen] made a lot of errors the first set which helped me a lot, but he started playing a lot better in the second and third and he gave me less chances behind his first serve. It's a weekly process, a daily process. Hopefully it's about working hard and trying to find that confidence.

"He's just a very awkward player to play anyway, no rhythm against him. He's got a very big serve and he can be very hot one minute, very cold the next. It's tough to get rid of him in a match like that so he's never easy to play against."

Despite his disappointment on Thursday, Jubb took encouragement from his opening round win over Mikhail Kukushkin earlier in the week.

The Kazakh is one of the most experienced players on tour, and Jubb was able to beat him 6-4 7-6(9) to start his grass court season on a high.

Jubb commented: "It was a very tricky match, he's obviously very experienced. It was a tough one to get through and I'm happy I was able to find a way. It wasn't an easy match, he doesn't make it easy on the grass. I'm happy with that win.

"It's just tournament by tournament. I've got no big expectations, it's just trying to progress myself and my game and just see what I can do week by week."

