Katie Boulter believes victory over former world No.4 Caroline Garcia at the LTA's Rothesay Classic Birmingham demonstrates that her recent sacrifices have been worth it writes Oli Dickson Jefford.

Leicester star Boulter, who is on the LTA's Pro Scholarship Programme - the highest level of support for players aged 16-24 - beat Garcia 7-6 (5) 6-1 to reach the last eight in Birmingham for the first time.

Ad

The 25-year-old has battled with repeated injuries in recent seasons, and believes such a significant victory is just rewards for the work she has put in.

Tennis Highlights: Khachanov beats Djere in hot-tempered Halle clash 24 MINUTES AGO

Boulter said: "I've worked so hard the past few weeks with my injury and it makes it all worthwhile, all the tough moments I went through. Pushing through it really got me through today, so I'm really happy to be in the quarter-finals and I'm looking forward to another good match.

"I think in the first set it was tough for both of us, we were both serving really well. I was just trying to take care of my service games as I knew she was going to be strong on hers.

"Eventually I got a chance, played a really good tiebreak and that's all it comes down to at the end of the day. I've got to keep fighting and I thought I did that really well today.

"It means more, this one, I've gone through a lot of adversity and I've made two quarter-finals in Nottingham but this is my first in Birmingham, so it's very special."

Having beaten two higher ranked opponents in Garcia and Alison Riske, Boulter now faces former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, who beat Harriet Dart in straight sets in their second round encounter.

It will provide a tough test for Boulter, but she wants to bring the same positivity that she has so far channelled at Edgbaston.

"I can't expect it to be easy out there. I've got a lot of obstacles to overcome and I've got to take it easy and find a way," she commented.

"For me most importantly, it's about my enjoyment and being relaxed and happy just being back on the court. It's a privilege to be out there, so that's the number one thing and I'll keep reminding myself of that in the big moments.

"Hopefully I can get through them and play some good tennis, and learn if I don't."

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA Website.

Sportsbeat 2022

Tennis Murray upbeat about Wimbledon chances despite Queen's exit 33 MINUTES AGO