Roger Federer declared it a “Fedal comeback” after confirming he will join Rafael Nadal in representing Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup in London.

The event will take place at The O2 from September 23-25, with Europe out to win against Team World for a fifth successive time.

Federer, who is hoping to know more about his recovery from injury in April , played doubles with Nadal in the 2017 edition, while both represented Team Europe in the 2019 tournament as well - offering coaching advice to one another as teammates rather than rivals.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and Laver Cup is very much part of my plan. It’s no secret that I love the event and I’m super excited to be returning to The O2 and to London, one of the greatest cities in the world,” said 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

“Rafa is an incredible person and an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. He messaged me on social media after the Laver Cup in Boston last year suggesting we play doubles in London and I am definitely up for a Laver Cup ‘Fedal’ comeback!”

The Spaniard now has 21 Grand Slams to his name , and he is relishing the prospect of playing doubles with his old friend.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Image credit: Getty Images

“The Laver Cup is such a unique event and I’ve loved competing in it,” said Nadal.

“I suggested to Roger we should play doubles together in London and he seems keen, so now we just need to persuade our captain Bjorn.

“Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers.”

Europe will once more be captained by 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg, and the Swede is delighted to call on the legendary duo as his first two “Captain’s Picks”.

“It doesn’t get much better than being able to select Rafa and Roger for the Laver Cup in London,” said Borg.

“What Rafa just achieved at the Australian Open last weekend was incredible. He embodies the spirit of our game and we are so lucky to have him and Roger as role models for our sport. Two great champions, one incredible city and an iconic venue – it is going to be truly momentous.

'Looking very sharp!' - Federer helps Nadal with his suit at Laver Cup in 2019

“We first saw in Prague the excitement and buzz created by Roger and Rafa playing doubles together. Then, in Geneva, just having them side by side, coaching each other and cheering their teammates on from the player bench gave everyone a view into what makes them special.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public in early March.

- - -

