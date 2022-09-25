Roger Federer admitted his amazement at Team World's comeback that saw them win their first-ever Laver Cup in London.
Federer's Team Europe had led 8-4 going into Sunday's matches, but they lost all three of the rubbers; the first in the doubles, and then the two singles ties that followed, as Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned Novak Djokovic, and then Frances Tiafoe mounted a remarkable fightback - staving off four match points - to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Ad
All of which meant Casper Ruud's final match against Taylor Fritz went unplayed, with Team World holding an unassailable 13-8 lead.
Laver Cup
Murray believes he 'doesn't deserve' Federer-style send-off when retirement comes
This year's Laver Cup was the final event of Federer's illustrious career, as a knee injury forced him to retire aged 41, an announcement he made on the eve of the tournament.
The Swiss did however manage to make one final appearance in Friday's doubles with great friend and long-time rival Rafael Nadal, which was an emotional occasion for everyone involved.
Speaking following the conclusion of the 2022 edition, Federer said: "Congratulations to Team World, amazing comeback.
- Henman tries to describe Federer in three words after 'scenes I'll never, ever forget'
- Borg on emotional scenes as Federer retired - 'We all had tears in our eyes'
"I was very confident going into today but well done Johnny Mac [Team World skipper John McEnroe] and the rest of the team for incredible play today, you deserve it.
"My team has been fantastic, I've enjoyed every minute. It's been great, it's been a little bit emotional at times.
"But I recovered, the team has recovered; I hope I didn't make the team lose, but I had a wonderful time and I can't thank you enough for that.
'Let's try to avoid that' - Federer gives Djokovic advice during singles match
"I'm looking forward to next year [in Vancouver], I'll be there too and supporting both teams from a different position.
"Thanks to Rod Laver, your presence means everything to us players so we can go cross-generations and inspire the next generation of young players coming through.
"And thanks to all the fans - you made my weekend incredible."
'It feels good to cry sometimes' - Federer and Nadal reflect together on a tearful night
Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg added: "Congratulations to Team World - great tennis, great matches. This year you were too good for us.
"We had a good week, I'm proud of my team, we were very close together and we gave 100%, but it was not enough this time.
"Next year we're going to try to bring the cup back to Europe again."
- - -
Stream ‘Roger's Last Dance’ at 20:00 (BST) on discovery+ and Eurosport.co.uk
Laver Cup
Federer reflects on Laver Cup goodbye and ahead to 'hopefully a long night!'
Laver Cup
Exclusive: 'It’s been a wonderful journey' - Federer reflects on Laver Cup farewell
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad