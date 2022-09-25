Federer's Team Europe had led 8-4 going into Sunday's matches, but they lost all three of the rubbers; the first in the doubles, and then the two singles ties that followed, as Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned Novak Djokovic , and then Frances Tiafoe mounted a remarkable fightback - staving off four match points - to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Ad

All of which meant Casper Ruud's final match against Taylor Fritz went unplayed, with Team World holding an unassailable 13-8 lead.

Laver Cup Murray believes he 'doesn't deserve' Federer-style send-off when retirement comes 5 HOURS AGO

The Swiss did however manage to make one final appearance in Friday's doubles with great friend and long-time rival Rafael Nadal, which was an emotional occasion for everyone involved.

Speaking following the conclusion of the 2022 edition, Federer said: "Congratulations to Team World, amazing comeback.

"I was very confident going into today but well done Johnny Mac [Team World skipper John McEnroe] and the rest of the team for incredible play today, you deserve it.

"My team has been fantastic, I've enjoyed every minute. It's been great, it's been a little bit emotional at times.

"But I recovered, the team has recovered; I hope I didn't make the team lose, but I had a wonderful time and I can't thank you enough for that.

'Let's try to avoid that' - Federer gives Djokovic advice during singles match

"I'm looking forward to next year [in Vancouver], I'll be there too and supporting both teams from a different position.

"Thanks to Rod Laver, your presence means everything to us players so we can go cross-generations and inspire the next generation of young players coming through.

"And thanks to all the fans - you made my weekend incredible."

'It feels good to cry sometimes' - Federer and Nadal reflect together on a tearful night

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg added: "Congratulations to Team World - great tennis, great matches. This year you were too good for us.

"We had a good week, I'm proud of my team, we were very close together and we gave 100%, but it was not enough this time.

"Next year we're going to try to bring the cup back to Europe again."

- - -

Stream ‘Roger's Last Dance’ at 20:00 (BST) on discovery+ and Eurosport.co.uk

Laver Cup Federer reflects on Laver Cup goodbye and ahead to 'hopefully a long night!' 7 HOURS AGO