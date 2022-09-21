Novak Djokovic is relishing the “unique” opportunity to spend time with his Big Four rivals at this week’s Laver Cup.

Djokovic, Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are all part of Team Europe.

It is the first time the four – who have won all but seven of the 78 Grand Slams contested since 2010 – have played together since the 2019 Australian Open.

“It’s great we will have a chance to spend some quality time off the court together,” former world No. 1 Djokovic told Eurosport.

“We have team dinners and will chat about tennis, sports, life. We don’t normally do that on tour, we have our own teams and families, so this is quite unique.

“We all want to win and perform well but at the same time because of Roger’s farewell and the opportunity to be alongside some of my greatest rivals in my career you also want to share some good times off the court too.”

Djokovic added: "The WhatsApp group is what keeps us together."

Nadal is the only one of the Big Four yet to arrive in London; he touches down on Thursday.

Murray, meanwhile, went out for dinner on Tuesday evening with Federer and Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg.

Recalling what happened at the meal, Murray said: “I went for dinner with Roger and Bjorn last night and Bjorn was ripping me for most of the dinner. I have never really met him before!

“I took care of the bill too. When they knew I was doing the bill they started ordering more as well!”

The Laver Cup runs from September 23 to 25 at London’s O2 Arena.

“Of course, I'd love to play with Rafa,” said Federer.

“We'll see if it's going to happen this week. We will speak to Borg and Rafa about it.

“I think it would be a beautiful moment for two rivals getting together at the very end - and having played one more match together on the same side would be very special.”

