Rafael Nadal has excited fans with a post on social media asking Roger Federer if he would like to play doubles with him next year.

The official Laver Cup account posted on Instagram announcing the O2 Arena in London as next year’s official host venue for the annual team event on Monday.

Nadal, who has played doubles alongside Federer in the past at various exhibitions, including the Laver Cup, was quick to respond with an intriguing question.

Tennis 'We need a revolution' - Federer supports Osaka; says players need help with press 8 HOURS AGO

Sharing the post to his personal Instagram story, the 35-year-old wrote: “@rogerfederer doubles next year?”

If nothing else, it is surely an encouraging indication of how the Spaniard feels about his injury struggles at the tail-end of the year - and perhaps how Federer may be shaping up for the new season having endured similar fitness frustrations.

‘Keep the points under five shots!’ - The time Nadal coached Federer at Laver Cup

Bjorn Borg has been used to having Federer and Nadal among his ranks for the event - named in a tribute to another tennis legend, Rod Laver - and the Swede will be hopeful of having both back with him in London next year.

Federer was present as a watching supporter from the stands in Boston and, as his face flashed up on the screen, a huge roar went up around the arena.

On his own battle back to fitness in an interview with Mercedes-Benz prior to the event , Federer said: "I'm feeling actually really good, considering you know, that things are not as I hoped they would be, but I'm recovering well and the rehab is going really good I must say.

'Got to take it step-by-step' - Federer not rushing back from injury

"I've had no setbacks. You know, every day is a better day. I'm feeling strong and excited for what's to come.

“I experienced it, of course, already a little bit last year. And I was actually surprised how somewhat easy it was for me to go through the rehab process, because I know it's not everybody's favourite thing to do, especially as a top athlete. But I think maybe after all these years of travelling, it's also it was nice to be home having more time for the family and other things.

“Of course, I wish I could be back on a tennis court as quick as possible, but I have to be patient. And look, it's a slow period right now. And I got to take it step by step. And so far so good. So I'm very happy.”

Tennis Federer: Djokovic, Nadal have a different mindset to me right now 9 HOURS AGO