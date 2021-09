Tennis

Highlights: Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev wrap up Laver Cup success for Team Europe

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev wrapped up Laver Cup victory for Team Europe with a win over Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov in the doubles. To be fair to Shapovalov and Opelka, they went out with a roar rather than a whimper as they battled hard before the Europeans wrapped up a 6-2 6-7(4) 10-3 success.

00:04:14, an hour ago