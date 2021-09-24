Daniil Medvedev poked fun at the WiFi at the Novak Djokovic Tennis Center in Belgrade after a disrupted question at his pre-Laver Cup press conference.

A journalist had dialled in to Medvedev's session from Serbia to ask the Russian about his first Laver Cup experience ahead of his event debut in Boston this weekend.

A disrupted connection meant the question could not fully be heard, and Medvedev provoked laughter with his comment directed towards the man he beat in the final of the 2021 US Open.

"Yeah, I think Novak has to work on the Wi-Fi maybe a little bit in his centre, because we couldn't hear all the question," Medvedev said with a smile.

"I think I heard the end - [I'm] really excited to be representing Europe, [it's] my first experience, so I don't know what to expect.

"I want to see how it is because it's not the same on TV."

Medvedev also indulged in a degree of self-deprecation as he played down his doubles ability and revealed he is not expecting to figure alongside one of his Team Europe colleagues at the TD Garden.

"I know the format [and] just want to bring the most points possible for my team in singles.

"I don't think I'm playing doubles - I'm not really good!

"[There will be] 20,000 people in this iconic arena, so [I am] just looking forward for my first match, and for the first match of Casper [Ruud], also, to see how it is on the bench."

America's Reilly Opelka will open for Team World against Ruud, selected to play first by Europe's captain Bjorn Borg.

John McEnroe also reprises his role of captain for a strong-serving World unit.

