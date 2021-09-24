Jim Courier gave his reaction to the stirring ovation for Rod Laver before the start of the 2021 edition of the event which bears his name in Boston, with Roger Federer getting a similar reception minutes later.

The 'Rocket from Rockhampton' made his way out to the court at TD Garden in Boston to a huge standing ovation from the fans, players, captains and vice-captains before the start of the Laver Cup.

It was a wonderful moment for the 83-year-old Australian, and American tennis legend Courier reflected on the reception Laver received as he joined Eurosport's Barbara Schett.

Schett had said: "This is a special moment with the standing ovation for Laver - and I actually got goosebumps."

Courier responded: "It was amazing, yeah.

"There's so much energy for the players, but the standing ovation when The Rocket took to the court, the amount of cameras that came up for photos and videos of the great man, it's special.

Whenever Rod is around the sport, the players love it, the fans love it, it's just awesome to see.

Very shortly afterwards, Federer's face flashed up on the screen as he watched all the action from the stands, and a huge roar went up around the arena before he realised it was for him.

The Swiss legend smiled and waved as fans stood up to acknowledge him, just as they had with Laver a few minutes before.

On the energy from the two teams as they came out to the court, Courier said the contrast was striking.

"You could see the different styles of the teams," he said, following the raucous entrances from both sets of players, captains and vice-captains.

"Team Europe walked out very elegantly, but a lot of Team World were running to their bench, already showing the energy that we will see all weekend from them, you would suspect."

