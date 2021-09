Tennis

Laver Cup 2021 news - 'Novak has to work on the Wi-Fi!' - Daniil Medvedev teases Novak Djokovic about internet

"Yeah, I think Novak has to work on the Wi-Fi maybe a little bit in his center, because we couldn't hear all the question." Daniil Medvedev certainly didn't shy away from teasing world number one Novak Djokovic about the internet connection in the Serbian's facility. Watch the Laver Cup live on Eurosport.

00:01:15, 3 hours ago