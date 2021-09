Tennis

Laver Cup Top 5 – Roger Federer stuns, Andrey Rublev wows & Team World fight back

The first day of the Laver Cup was action-packed. Team Europe took a tight grip on the Laver Cup, but Team World’s victory in the concluding doubles match on Friday gave them hope. Here are the best bits as Roger Federer made a surprise appearance.

00:02:58, 2 hours ago