Tennis video - Watch the moment Rod Laver gets 'special' standing ovation before start of 2021 Laver Cup

"It was amazing," Jim Courier told Eurosport's Barbara Schett after Rod Laver made his entrance in Boston. "There's so much energy for the players, but the standing ovation when The Rocket took to the court, the amount of cameras that came up for photos and videos of the great man, it's special. Whenever Rod is around the sport, the players love it, the fans love it, it's just awesome to see."

00:01:21, an hour ago