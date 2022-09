Tennis

'A crazy week' - A look back at Roger Federer's emotional farewell at Laver Cup alongside Rafael Nadal

"A crazy week, but a good one!" A look back at Roger Federer's emotional farewell at the Laver Cup 2022, alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe. Federer enjoyed a very emotional send-off at the event in London as his rivals and friends on Team Europe made sure they were present to celebrate the career of the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion.

00:03:51, 7 minutes ago