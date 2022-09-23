Ronnie O'Sullivan has paid tribute to the retiring Roger Federer, thanking the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion for giving "the world so many magic moments".

To go along with his achievements at the majors, the Swiss star won 103 ATP singles titles and two Olympic medals, spending 310 weeks as world No.1.

O'Sullivan has enjoyed a similarly trophy-laden career since turning professional as a 16-year-old in 1992, and hailed Federer as a "massive inspiration".

"Just want to say congratulations on an unbelievable career," O'Sullivan said in a message to Federer. "I loved watching you play.

"To see you come on the scene winning your first Wimbledon title, demolishing opponents in Grand Slam finals - no-one had ever seen that done before.

"What you've done for tennis, the sport in general, you've been a massive inspiration to a lot of people, me included."

The 41-year-old will play alongside his great rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in his final professional tennis match.

This would please O'Sullivan, who even hopes that Federer might still be persuaded to return to court on occasion.

The 21-time Triple Crown title winner continued: "Sorry to see you leaving tennis - thank god for YouTube so that we can always watch you back, some of your great matches and great moments.

"Hopefully you stay in tennis in some sort of capacity. I'd love to see you still get your racquet out now and again, but obviously if that is not what you choose to do, that is your choice mate.

"You've given the world so many magic moments. Hopefully you stay in tennis and we get to hear your opinions. Enjoy your life, your family, and thank you for the great memories."

