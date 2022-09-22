Andy Murray has recalled fondly Roger Federer's presence in the locker room on tour and revealed "he is very, very loud".

Ad

Federer and Nadal will take on Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe from Team World in what will be his final match, having confirmed that he will retire after the event

Laver Cup Ruud reveals how he 'finally' got Federer's phone number - before turning down dinner invitation 4 HOURS AGO

Murray thought back to his days on tour with the 41-year-old and highlighted the noise and atmosphere generated by the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion - something that will surprise many.

Asked by Eurosport if he had any special locker-room memories with Federer, Murray responded: "I probably do. I don't know if I could say them on camera or not!

"He is very popular with all the other players in the locker room and is always unbelievably friendly.

"He is very, very loud! He makes a lot of noise in the locker room.

"Watching matches he will shout and scream at the TV and stuff, which maybe you might not expect.

"But yeah, he was unbelievably loud in the locker room."

Prompted to put together his dream player from the original 'Big Four' and their unique attributes, Murray picked out shots from each of Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic and himself.

"I would take Roger's serve, I would take Novak's return, and I would take Rafa's forehand," said Murray. "Novak's backhand, Roger's volleys and I'll maybe put my lob in there - maybe sneak that in there!"

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Laver Cup Federer's best Laver Cup moments: Djokovic doubles, 'Fedal' bromance 6 HOURS AGO