Felix Auger-Aliassime held on to beat Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6 in Sunday’s second match of the Laver Cup.

Team World’s Jack Sock and Auger-Aliassime had beaten Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini to cut Team Europe’s lead to 8-7 ahead of the second match of the day.

Auger-Aliassime’s win moved Team World to a 10-8 lead, meaning - with three points on offer for each win - they required just one more match win to seal the Laver Cup.

Auger-Aliassime, who produced some of his best tennis in a match in which he produced 13 aces, was clearly delighted with his performance when he spoke with Eurosport's Tim Henman after the match.

“Today has been fantastic so far,” he said. "It has been one of my best performances of my career so far.

“I’ve been close a few times in recent times against these great champions, so it feels great to get a win like this, especially in front of you at this arena and for Team World as well.”

Djokovic made a blistering start to proceedings, breaking his opponent in the first game. It was an ominous sign for the Canadian, but he broke back to take it to 2-2. A defining moment in the opening set saw Auger-Aliassime squeezing his way out of trouble to hold service after Djokovic forced a break point only for it to be ruled out by hawk-eye.

Djokovic appeared perplexed at the changeover, while Auger-Aliassime only grew in confidence, slamming down a forehand winner to break and move into a 5-3 lead. He handled the pressure to win the next game, and the set.

As Auger-Aliassime made an early break in the second set, it became apparent that Djokovic was struggling with his right wrist. However, the 34-year-old managed to keep his problems at bay as he clawed his way back to lead after some words of wisdom from great rival and now team-mate Roger Federer.

It was turning out to be a ding-dong battle as the pendulum swung back and forth, Auger-Aliassime's excellent service game helping to set up a tie-break.

A fortunate let chord gave Auger-Aliassime the first point of the tie-break and that gave him a platform on which to build as he set up four match points for Team World. A Djokovic ace saved the first match point, but Auger-Aliassime blasted away a forehand to secure a deserved victory.

Asked how his body coped with two intense matches in just a matter of hours, the Canadian responded: “It was a bit weird in the first game, but after I felt very good, very loose. I felt I was getting good rhythm on the serve and returns, and especially getting the win.

“It was a tight one, a very important one for us. But getting the win [in the doubles] got me really confident going for the singles.”

