Novak Djokovic has stated his chances of playing at next year’s Australian Open are not in his hands.

Djokovic missed this year’s tournament after being deported and was given a three-year travel ban amid question marks surrounding his vaccination status.

Currently, travellers do not need to present proof of vaccination or testing upon arrival in Australia, but a visa is still required.

The 2023 Australian Open takes place from January 16-29.

“I’m waiting for the news, it’s not in my hands right now," Djokovic told the press ahead of the Laver Cup.

"I’m hoping I can get some positive news.”

Djokovic on missing US Open

Djokovic was speaking for the first time since missing the US Open after he was forced to miss the final Grand Slam of the year due to his vaccination status.

Travel guidelines meant Djokovic was unable to travel to the United States last month, but the Serbian says he has no regrets.

“I don’t have any regrets,” said Djokovic. “I do feel sad I didn’t play but I knew the consequences of my actions.

“[Carlos] Alcaraz won in incredible fashion. He’s already No 1, it’s quite amazing and he is a great addition to our sport.”

Djokovic and Murray to play doubles at Laver Cup?

Djokovic and Andy Murray were coy on whether they could play doubles together at the Laver Cup this weekend.

A second doubles match will take place on Saturday night, before a final match on Sunday afternoon.

The line-ups for Saturday and Sunday will be announced the night before.

"That’s up to the captain to decide," said Murray. “Me and Novak would be a good one. 2006 [Murray’s first full season as a professional] feels like a long time ago! It would be fun."

Djokovic added: "I’m probably the worst doubles player on the team!"

The other players on Team Europe are Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and alternate Matteo Berrettini, who is expected to come replace Federer from Saturday.

