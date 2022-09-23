Alex de Minaur fought back to beat Andy Murray in a gruelling match to give Team World their first win at the 2022 Laver Cup.

All of the wins on Day 1 of the Laver Cup are worth one point, which increases to two points on Day 2, and three points on Day 3.

De Minaur came flying out of the blocks to break Murray in the first game, using the pace of his court to push the three-time Grand Slam champion back in the baseline battle.

He began to turn thing around and won three games in a row, including a break, to go 4-3 up.

There was little to separate both players as the tension increased amid several long games, but the key moment came at 6-5 after Murray received some coaching from Novak Djokovic.

De Minaur was serving for the set but couldn’t get over the line as the score was locked at deuce for over 10 minutes.

The game see-sawed both ways before a double fault from De Minaur made the difference to hand Murray a set which lasted 80 minutes.

A tired Murray was broken in the third game of the second set which dampened the mood of the crowd as the quality dropped a notch from both players.

With every point, Murray appeared to be struggling physically and couldn’t handle the movement and pace of De Minaur.

He missed two break point chances in the eighth game before, the De Minaur broke for a second time to win the set and take the match to a traditional Laver Cup 10-point tie-break.

A dramatic tie-break saw some great shot-making from the pair but it was De Minaur who came out on top 10-7.

“The atmosphere out here was second to none,” said De Minaur. “Even though you guys were for Team Europe, I appreciate it.

“I just wanted to do anything I could to get a win for my team and I managed to find a way out there today.”

He added: “I don’t know if there were tactics out there, it was more of a battle and being ready for however long it took.

“Andy is a hell of a competitor. He’s done so much for the sport. I’m just grateful to have him around.”

