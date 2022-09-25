Team World are right back in contention in the 2022 Laver Cup after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock beat Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray 2-6 6-3(8) in the first match of Day 3.

Team World are right back in contention in the 2022 Laver Cup after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock beat Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray 2-6 6-3(10-8) in the first match of Day 3.

It was Berrettini and Murray who took the lead with an impressive showing in the first set, twice breaking the service of Team World.

However, the script was flipped in the second as Auger-Aliassime and Sock fought back to force the super tie-break.

And the tie-break itself was a thrilling back and forth with the momentum swinging one way and then another. Europe stormed into an early lead, but double-faults at crucial moments allowed Team World to stay alive and eventually to triumph.

When Team World won out they moved to just 8-7 behind Team Europe.

It was a near do-or-die match for Team World. Had they failed to win, Team Europe would have needed just one more point to claim the Laver Cup yet again. As it is, Team World now trail by just a single point.

Jack Sock admitted after the match that Team World could now see a path to victory. He said: "Everything is still possible. It's true that yesterday Novak Djokovic was on another planet, but today is another day."

Djokovic returns to the court today against Auger-Aliassime who will back up from his doubles heroics to face the World No. 7.

