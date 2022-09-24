Novak Djokovic is the star attraction on day two of the 2022 Laver Cup, as the 21-time Grand Slam champion heads onto the court for the first time.

The Serb headlines the night session with a match-up against US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe. After taking on Tiafoe, Djokovic turns his attention to the doubles when he joins Matteo Berrettini for a tussle against Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur.

But before Djokovic takes centre stage in the evening session, Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime go head-to-head in the singles which commence at 1pm. Britain no.1 Cameron Norrie then faces Taylor Fritz in the second match of the day session, after Nadal left the tournament for personal reasons.

Results from the first day of the tournament sees both teams tied at 2-2. Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas gave Team Europe an early lead with victories over Jack Sock and Diego Schwartzman respectively.

De Minaur got Team World off the mark with a win over Andy Murray, while American duo Tiafoe and Sock levelled the overall scores by beating Nadal and Roger Federer, in what was the latter's final competitive match

What is the format?

The Laver Cup sees six players from Europe take on six players from the rest of the world in a race to reach 13 points by winning singles and doubles matches.

It takes place over three days where a victory is worth one point on Day 1, two points on Day 2, and three points on Day 3. Each match is best-of-three sets, with the deciding set being a 10-point tie-breaker.

Every player will take part once or twice in the singles matches, with at least four of the six players per team featuring in the doubles. However, an exemption was made for Federer who played just one doubles match.

LAVER CUP SCHEDULE

The Laver Cup takes place from September 23-25 with four matches on each day. There will be two matches in the afternoon and two at night.

It all got underway on Friday, September 23 at 13:00 UK time, which is also the case on Saturday, September 24. Both days will see the night session start at 19:00 UK time.

On the final day of the event on Sunday, September 25, the action will begin one hour earlier at 12:00. Matches will continue throughout the final day until there is a winner when one team reaches the 13 points required to be crowned the champions.

Saturday

13:00

Match 5: M. Berrettini v F. Auger-Aliassime

Match 6: C. Norrie v T. Fritz

19:00

Match 7: N. Djokovic v F. Tiafoe

Match 8: M. Berrettini/N. Djokovic v J. Sock/A. de Minaur

LAVER CUP TEAM EUROPE LINE-UP

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Casper Ruud

Captain: Bjorn Borg Alternate: Matteo Berrettini

LAVER CUP TEAM WORLD LINE-UP

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Taylor Fritz

John Isner

Jack Sock

Diego Schwartzman

Alex de Minaur

Captain: John McEnroe Alternate: Tommy Paul

HOW TO WATCH THE LAVER CUP?

The Laver Cup is exclusively live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, the Eurosport app and on-demand on discovery+.

