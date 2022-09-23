Roger Federer was beaten in his final ever tennis match as the Swiss legend and Rafael Nadal lost out to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in their doubles rubber at the Laver Cup.

Ad

Laver Cup ‘It’s exactly what I hoped for’ – Federer on ‘perfect journey’ coming to an end AN HOUR AGO

There were some smiles and jokes early on due to the occasion, in what was a tight affair with both teams unable to find a breakthrough.

He ripped forehand down the line with the ball going through the net, where it meets the post on the tramlines, and into the other side of the court.

It led to huge cheers in the crowd and on the court between Federer and Nadal.

“My eye was still good!” joked Federer at the change of ends as the set continued on serve.

Federer hits freak shot through the net in his final match as a professional

Following more coaching from Novak Djokovic and a fan taking off 11 Federer shirts, the team dubbed Fedal saved the first break point of the match to lead 5-4 and broke themselves to snatch the opening set to the delight of the fans.

Sock and Tiafoe fought back early in the second set by breaking in the third game, only for Team Europe to break back in the sixth game to level things at 3-3.

There was a slightly controversial moment when Tiafoe allegedly double hit the ball in the sixth game, which may have been legal since it was done in one swing.

Although the match became more serious, there were still smiles from Federer, until he and Nadal found themselves 0-40 down in the 11th game. They were forced to save six break points in that game alone before holding on.

Iconic moment as Djokovic coaches Federer and Nadal at Laver Cup

The set went to a tie-break which was dominated by Sock and Tiafoe which took the match to a deciding third set tie-break.

Federer knew he was now minutes away from retirement and the crowd roared him and Nadal on as they immediately took a mini break.

A pulsating tie-break swung both ways with the scores locked at 5-5. The next six points were shared as the tension became unbearable.

The first championship point went the way of Federer and Nadal, but they couldn’t take it, before Team World won the next three points to end the 20-time Grand Slam champion's fairytale.

Seconds after the match, there were tears from Federer as the crowd stood up for him and he was congratulated by his fellow players.

'I didn't want it to feel lonely out there' - Federer gives emotional interview in farewell

“It’s been a wonderful day. I told the guys I’m happy, I’m not sad," said Federer.

“It’s just been incredible. Thank you to everybody, there’s just so many people to thank. It’s been a fantastic night, thank you everyone.”

It was Team World’s first victory at this year’s Laver Cup after Casper Ruud held off a comeback from Sock to win the opening match, before Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised to victory against Diego Schwartzman

All of the wins on Day 1 of the Laver Cup were worth one point, which increases to two points on Day 2, and three points on Day 3.

Emotional scenes as Federer embraces family after bidding farewell to tennis career

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Laver Cup 'Thank you for always being there' - Federer greeted by Laver after final match 2 HOURS AGO