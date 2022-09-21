John McEnroe says tennis fans would want to see Roger Federer and Serena Williams "play forever", but believes neither player should do a U-turn after announcing their retirements.

Ad

McEnroe does not think an athlete should go back on their decision after announcing their retirements, but says the decision ultimately comes down to the individual.

Laver Cup Ruud reveals how he 'finally' got Federer's phone number - before turning down dinner invitation 4 HOURS AGO

"Both of these superstars and legends can do whatever they want," he told Eurosport.

"To me when you announce retirement, you should retire. But you look at other athletes and they come back and they think 'hey I just played well I can still win' so that's really up to them.

"On the one hand I think they're ready to move on, but then it's so difficult to do that because it's such a big part of your life. Then if they did come back you wouldn't hold it against them.

"Of course we want to see them play forever but it feels like when you make those type of announcements it's right to say 'this is the way it should end'. I think it would be better for all concerned."

Federer is the 'most beautiful player I have ever seen' – McEnroe

Federer will be part of a formidable Team Europe at this weekend's Laver Cup alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, with the trio boasting 63 Grand Slam titles between them.

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud make up the rest of the team with Italy's Matteo Berrettini named as an alternate.

McEnroe believes Federer's farewell at the O2 Arena in London is going to be an "incredible" send-off.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner added: "Serena's thing was amazing at the US Open. I have a feeling this is going to be incredible for Roger. I think he's ready."

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg, who won 11 Grand Slam titles in his decorated career, said: "I wish him the best of luck in life. Whatever he chooses to do. He has a long life to live and a lot of opportunities. It's great and I wish him the best of luck."

‘Roger you’re the best!’ – Borg on the greatness of Federer

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Laver Cup Federer's best Laver Cup moments: Djokovic doubles, 'Fedal' bromance 6 HOURS AGO