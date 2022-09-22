Team Europe's Casper Ruud believes Roger Federer bowing out at the Laver Cup will be "one of the biggest things that have happened in sport, not just tennis".

Ruud will be in early singles action on day one of the prestigious event at the O2 Arena in London on the same night as Federer and his great friend and rival Rafael Nadal take to the court in the doubles rubber against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock

For the Norwegian, who has enjoyed an incredible season and made two Grand Slam finals, it will be "surreal", "exciting" and "an honour" to be involved in the event that will see the 41-year-old Swiss legend depart competitive tennis

"It seems a little surreal," Ruud told Eurosport of being a part of the big occasion.

"I have been excited for this for some weeks after it was announced that I was on the team.

"Obviously, it was made extra special with Roger's announcement.

"It will be an honour to be around them [Team Europe] and around him [Federer] for this particular day."

Ruud has been part of the Team Europe preparations in London ahead of the huge occasion, and he admitted it has all been a bit nerve-wracking for all the players involved.

"We were all a bit nervous last night for dinner and we have all the 'Big Four' here gathered which will be unbelievable.

"So this will be one of the biggest things that have happened in sport, not just tennis, in a long time.

"To have all the 'Big Four' under the same roof playing is an honour to be a part of."

