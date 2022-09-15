The former world No.1 will put his racquet down at the age of 41, having confirmed himself as a great of the sport.

Federer shared the news on social media having come to the decision after a long struggle with injuries.

When is Roger Federer retiring?

The Laver Cup will be Federer's final competitive competition.

The tournament takes place at London's O2 Arena from September 23-25, with Team Europe hoping to defend their title against Team World.

Build-up to the event has been dominated by the fact the 'Big Four' - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray - are coming together to play for Europe, and now takes on even more significance as it will be the last time they all feature in competition together.

The format will see six players from Europe and six players from the Rest of the World go head-to-head in a race to reach 13 points by winning singles and doubles matches.

Why is Roger Federer retiring?

Federer has been fighting injury in recent years, minimising the amount of time he has been able to spend on court.

In his retirement statement, he said his body is telling him it is time to step away from the sport.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear", he said.

"I am 41 years old, I've played more than 1500 matches over 24 years, tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career."

How many Grand Slam titles did Federer win?

Federer says he will definitely continue to play tennis, but not competitively, meaning he will no longer feature in Grand Slams or on the ATP Tour.

This means he will walk away from the sport with a total of 20 Grand Slam titles.

His first major win came at Wimbledon in 2003, when he beat Mark Philippoussis in the final in straight sets, while his latest Grand Slam triumph was at the Australian Open in 2018. He eventually saw off Marin Cilic in five sets in the final.

Where does Roger Federer sit in the all-time Grand Slam rankings?

With 20 major titles to his name, Federer is third on the list of most Grand Slam titles.

Rafael Nadal is out on front with 22, while Novak Djokovic is second with 21.

When was Federer's breakthrough moment?

Roger Federer announced himself to the world as a 19-year-old at the 2001 Wimbledon Championships. In the fourth round, he faced four-time defending champion and the all-time Grand Slam leader (who he would later surpass) Pete Sampras.

The new kid on the block stunned Sampras by taking the first set on a tie break, before the top seed took the second. Federer bit back to take the third, but Sampras levelled things to take it to a decider. With the world watching, Federer came through 7-5 in the final set to knock Sampras out and reach the quarter-finals, where he was beaten by Tim Henman.

How long did Federer spend as world No.1?

Throughout his incredible career, Federer has spent 310 weeks as world No.1.

To give an indication of the Swiss player's dominance of the sport in the mid-00's, he spent 237 consecutive weeks at the top of the rankings between February 2, 2004 and August 18, 2008.

What records does Federer still hold?

Despite being dethroned at the top of the all-time Grand Slam winners list, Federer still walks away with a number of records still unbeaten.

To name a few, he appeared in 23 consecutive Grand Slam semi-finals from 2004 to 2010 - which no one else has done, while he has the most Wimbledon titles of any man, with eight victories in London.

At 36 years and 320 days, Federer became the oldest world No.1 in ATP history.

One more for you. Although Jimmy Connors holds the record, it is well worth mentioning Federer's 103 career titles, which leaves him second in the Open era.

