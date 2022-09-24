Matteo Berrettini has spoken of how emotional he has been since his "idol", Roger Federer, retired from professional tennis at the Laver Cup.

The Italian, who overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime of Team World on Saturday to secure two points for Federer's Team Europe, explained that he "couldn't sleep" because he was so moved by the Swiss superstar's farewell.

For Berrettini, it was a hugely significant moment being on the same team as Federer when he bowed out from competitive tennis , and he admitted that he would probably not even be a player himself had it not been for the 41-year-old's impact.

"I couldn't sleep, I was really emotional," he said in his on-court interview. "I told him why we were crying. The reason why I chose to become a tennis player was because of him.

"He probably doesn't know but when I was a kid and he was playing in Rome, I was trying to sneak into centre court because I didn't have a ticket.

"He was my idol. He inspired me so much. Not just me but billions of people.

"He did everything for the sport and for me in general. I'm so happy to be here. I have to thank him, but I've got chills guys. It's tough for me."

When Federer gave him some amusing coaching from the bench, he spoke of his nerves and the pressure he was feeling.

"I feel like I cannot screw up!" he exclaimed. "It's actually unbelievable.

"One of the reasons I couldn't sleep was he was crying on my shoulder and I was like: 'Is that real? Roger Federer?' Today, he gave me some tips and it worked out pretty well, so thanks, Roger."

On beating Auger-Aliassime, he added: "It's always a great fight against Felix. We played two hours and 16 minutes with a breaker in the third so he's a hell of a player.

"I had to play my best tennis in the breaker in order to win and I'm really happy because I didn't win just for me but for the team so it was really important."

