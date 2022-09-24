Roger Federer says he has retired exactly how he "hoped", calling his career in tennis a “perfect journey”.

Ad

It didn’t quite have the fairytale ending as the pair narrowly lost 4-6 7-6(2) 11-9 to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe to the disappointment of the crowd.

Laver Cup 'Thank you for always being there' - Federer greeted by Laver after final match 2 HOURS AGO

Nevertheless, it was a night of celebration for Federer as the tears flooded seconds after the match ended.

“It’s amazing,” said Federer. “I didn't want it to feel lonely out there.

“It felt lonely for a second when they told me to go out, but to be saying goodbye in a team, I always felt that I was a team player at heart.

“Singles doesn't really do a whole lot but I've had a team that have travelled with me around the world. It's been amazing for them. So thanks to everybody who made it work for so many years.

Watch moving scenes as Federer bids farewell to players and fans at Laver Cup

“Being on this team has been unbelievable, playing all these Laver Cups, and it feels like a celebration.

“I wanted it to feel like this - and it’s exactly what I hoped for, so thank you.”

Federer is regarded one of the greatest sports stars ever, having won 20 Grand Slams and broken several records during his 24-year career.

Along with Nadal and Novak Djokovic, they have taken the sport to new heights, which the Swiss legend says he never thought would happen.

“It was never supposed to be that way,” added Federer as he teared up again. “I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really.

“It's been a bit of a perfect journey. I would do it all over again.

“It’s been so much fun, amazing, I’ve had so many people cheer me on, and you guys here tonight means the world.”

Watch Federer's final point in professional tennis in emotional farewell

He paid tribute to his wife, Mirka, revealing she could have stopped him playing “a long, long time ago".

“My wife has been so supportive,” said Federer. “She could have stopped me a long, long time ago, but she didn’t. She kept me going and allowed me to play. It’s amazing, thank you.

“Without my mum I wouldn’t be here, of course, so thanks to my parents - you’ve been amazing. There’s so many people to thank, it’s just been incredible.”

'Thank you for always being there' - Federer greeted by Laver after final match

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

Laver Cup Emotional scenes as Federer embraces family after bidding farewell to tennis career 2 HOURS AGO