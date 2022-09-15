Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from competitive tennis after the Laver Cup 2022.

Federer shared the news on social media on Thursday afternoon after having endured a long struggle with injuries. He confirmed that he will not play any further Grand Slams or compete on the ATP Tour.

Having racked up 20 Grand Slam singles titles in his illustrious career, the Swiss will make a no-doubt emotional farewell at the Laver Cup - an event he has been instrumental in establishing.

In a lengthy statement, Federer paid tribute to everyone that has helped him through his career and reflected on the incredible journey he has been on in the sport.

"To my tennis, family and beyond. Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way.

"My friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old, I've played more than 1500 matches over 24 years, tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.

"This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me, but at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth, I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined for much longer than I ever thought possible.

The 41-year-old has not played since the 2021 Wimbledon semi-finals after undergoing a third knee operation and will now bow out at the Laver Cup in London, which takes place from September 23-25.

In what has been a truly remarkable career, Federer amassed six Australian Open titles, eight Wimbledon triumphs, five US Open championships and a French Open to complete his set.

He won the ATP Finals on six occasions and also took the gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games alongside compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka in the men's doubles, while his Switzerland team won the Davis Cup in 2014.

