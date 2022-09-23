There was a changeover tennis fans will long remember during Andy Murray's Laver Cup clash with Alex de Minaur as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal coached the Brit.

The British legend, who was a break down in the opening set when he came back to his chair, was suddenly greeted by his team-mates with some advice from his fellow stars.

"Try it! I think it has a good chance of success," Federer said, in a discussion with Nadal and Murray.

Nadal added: "Sometimes it is good that you do not have to take risks with every shot because with the backhand, he likes it down the line, but close he doesn't like so much."

Federer re-emphasised that "you don't, you really don't" when agreeing with Nadal about not taking too many risks in the rallies.

It was a remarkable exchange seeing Federer and Nadal coaching Murray and one fans will not forget any time soon.

The evening is only going to get more dramatic as Federer prepares to sign off from competitive tennis after the doubles match with Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock alongside his great friend and rival, Nadal.

