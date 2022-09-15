Alex Corretja believes it will be “very important for tennis” to see Roger Federer back in action at the Laver Cup this month.

He will join up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray on Team Europe, marking the first time the ‘Big Four’ have played in the same tournament since the 2019 Australian Open.

“I can’t wait to see Roger on court,” said Eurosport expert Corretja.

“We are so excited to see him play, even if it’s just doubles we can’t wait. Hopefully he will feel healthy and good. He needs some matches so I think it’s the perfect event to play, to see how he moves and adjusts to his opponents. It’s very important for tennis to see Roger back.

“Having the 'Big Four' together is like a dream come true. The fans will love it. It’s a totally different contrast of styles, they all have their own game and personality, but combined together in the same team it will be so much fun.”

Federer helped create the Laver Cup, which has been held annually since 2017 and pits Team Europe against Team World.

Players compete in singles and doubles matches and are able to talk to team-mates and get advice during matches.

So far Team Europe, who will also have top-10 duo Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas this year, have won every edition.

Schett 'very excited' to see Federer back on court at Laver Cup 2022

“I am very excited to see Roger Federer at the Laver Cup,” said Eurosport expert Barbara Schett.

“We haven’t seen him play tennis for such a long time. This will be the first return for him. I am not sure he will play singles, perhaps just doubles with Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. Everybody is very excited.

“It’s so special to see the Big Four reunited as well. We haven’t seen them together for such a long time because of circumstances and injuries. This could be the last time we see the four of them together.”

After the Laver Cup, Federer is set to compete at the Swiss Indoors Basel from October 24.

It is not known if he will play again this season or prepare to get in the best shape possible for 2023.

