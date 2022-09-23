Roger Federer received an emotional welcome he will always remember alongside his great friend and rival Rafael Nadal for their Laver Cup farewell doubles match.

The Swiss superstar is to bow out from competitive tennis after the doubles rubber against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe and the world of sport watched on as he walked out to a rousing reception.

Earlier on Eurosport, Federer sat down with Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray shortly before the tournament got underway and gave his thoughts about the big occasion.

“I am happy they are going to have more battles,” Federer told Eurosport. “I’m going to be watching from the couch or the bed, wherever, so it’s going to feel good.

“I’m happy to go first because I am the oldest of the bunch. I tried long and hard to come back for the last few years and this is the right moment to go out.”

“Tennis has meant and will still mean the world to me,” Federer added, with a dedicated show in his honour to broadcast on Eurosport and discovery+ on Sunday.

“Tennis is in good hands, the boys are still here, and a lot of new players are coming up.

“Tennis is always bigger than any of us and it’s been an absolute pleasure to share the court [with 'Big Four' rivals] that many times and have so many cool battles.

“Some matches we might have forgotten or we ignore them, but there’s a lot of them that have connected us forever and it’s very special for us.”

Federer also received a huge welcome as he came on court for the initial team introductions earlier in the afternoon with the retiring star coming out last for Team Europe.

