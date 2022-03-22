Stanislas Wawrinka has confirmed that he is poised to make his latest injury comeback at the Andalucia Open in Marbella.

The former world No. 3 has endured injury-blighted campaigns the last few years and has struggled to make a sustained run on the ATP Tour as a result.

However, at the age of 36, he is now ready to make another attempted return to action at the ATP Challenger Tour event, which is being held from 27 March until 3 April.

Wawrinka has accepted a wild card in order to participate and will be hoping to use the event as a springboard to get back to the form and fitness he requires to compete at the top level once more.

After taking the offer of a wild card to enter the Challenger 125 event, Wawrinka simply tweeted "Let's gooooo" after the main draw was announced by the tournament on social media.

This will be the Swiss star's first return to the Challenger Tour since August 2020 when he took part in two successive events in Prague.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has not played competitive tennis since he lost out to Lloyd Harris at the Qatar Open in March last year after he sustained a left foot injury that required two surgeries.

"I’m not just getting ready to go back and say goodbye at the same time,” he had told L’Equipe

"The desire is to rediscover emotions, I still have this flame inside me that makes me love tennis.

"I love to play it, I love to train, I love toughness. As long as I have this, I want to continue a little longer, because it is a huge opportunity for me to be a tennis player.

"I’m not done with my chapter on tennis.”

The Andalucia Open field is a strong one for a Challenger 125 with fellow former top-10 players Fernando Verdasco and Lucas Pouille joining Wawrinka in the draw.

